Peaceful retreats: 5 lakeside towns in India

India's lakeside towns are perfect for those seeking a peaceful retreat. These towns are not just beautiful but also offer a chance to relax and get close to nature. From the quiet of the water to the beauty of the surroundings, these places are perfect for anyone looking for some peace and quiet. Here are five such towns that promise tranquility and natural beauty.

#1 Udaipur: The City of Lakes Udaipur, popularly known as the City of Lakes, is famous for its stunning water bodies and royal architecture. The town is dotted with beautiful palaces, gardens, and temples that add to its charm. Lake Pichola is the centerpiece of Udaipur, offering boat rides with stunning views of the cityscape. The peaceful environment makes it an ideal destination for those looking to unwind in a culturally rich setting.

#2 Nainital: A serene Himalayan retreat Nainital is a gorgeous hill station in Uttarakhand, famous for its beautiful lake, which is shaped like a crescent moon. The town is surrounded by lush green hills and has a pleasant climate all year round. Visitors can enjoy boating on Naini Lake or take leisurely walks along Mall Road. The peaceful atmosphere and stunning views make Nainital an ideal place for nature lovers.

#3 Kodaikanal: The princess of hill stations Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu's pride, is a beautiful hill station with a gorgeous lake at its center. The Kodai Lake is surrounded by forests and gardens, making it a perfect spot for picnics or just relaxing by the water. The cool climate and scenic beauty of Kodaikanal make it an ideal getaway for those looking for some peace away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

#4 Alleppey: Venice of India Alleppey, popularly known as the Venice of India, is famous for its backwaters and houseboat cruises in Kerala. The tranquil waters of Vembanad Lake and the lush green surroundings create a peaceful atmosphere. The town also offers unique experiences like witnessing traditional boat races or exploring nearby villages on foot or by bicycle.