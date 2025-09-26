Best rock climbing spots in Southern India: A list

Southern India is home to some of the most stunning rock climbing spots, which are perfect for those looking for a peaceful adventure. These places not only provide thrilling climbs but also breathtaking views and a calm environment. From ancient rock formations to lush greenery, these spots are ideal for climbers of all levels. Here are some of the best rock climbing spots in southern India for a peaceful adventure.

#1 Hampi's ancient boulders Famous for its historic ruins and unique boulder-strewn landscape, Hampi makes for an ideal climbing destination. The village is dotted with granite boulders of all shapes and sizes, making it a paradise for climbers. The peaceful surroundings and the absence of crowd allow climbers to enjoy the sport and the beauty of nature. Hampi's terrain is also ideal for both beginners and advanced climbers.

#2 Badami's sandstone cliffs Badami is famous for its stunning sandstone cliffs, which are perfect for rock climbing. The cliffs are dotted with ancient temples and carvings, making the place even more interesting. The place also has routes for climbers of all levels, from easy climbs to more difficult ones. The serene environment and historical significance make Badami a unique destination for climbers.

#3 Savandurga's towering monoliths Savandurga is famous for its towering monoliths, which provide some of the most challenging climbs in southern India. Situated near Bangalore, this place is famous for its steep ascents and breathtaking views from the top. The place is perfect for experienced climbers looking for a challenge in a tranquil environment. The lush greenery around Savandurga makes it an even more attractive spot.

#4 Gokarna's coastal cliffs Gokarna's coastal cliffs offer a unique combination of sea views and climbing challenges. The cliffs along the Arabian Sea provide several routes ranging from moderate to difficult climbs. The place is also less crowded than other coastal destinations in India, making it perfect for those looking for solitude while enjoying their favorite sport.