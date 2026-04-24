Beat the heat with these peach-mint dishes

Peaches and mint are the perfect combination to make your summer meals refreshing and delicious. The sweet, juicy peaches and the cool, aromatic mint complement each other perfectly, making them a versatile pair for a range of dishes. Whether you want to add a twist to your salads or make a refreshing drink, this combination can be just what you need. Here are some ways to use peaches and mint in your summer meals.

Dish 1 Peach and mint salad delight A peach and mint salad is an easy, yet delicious way to enjoy this combination. Just toss fresh peach slices with some mixed greens, add a handful of mint leaves, and drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for a light dressing. The sweetness of the peaches goes perfectly with the peppery taste of greens, while mint adds a refreshing touch.

Dish 2 Refreshing peach mint smoothie A peach mint smoothie is the perfect choice for those hot summer days. Blend ripe peaches with yogurt or almond milk, add a few fresh mint leaves, and ice cubes for a chilled drink. This smoothie not only cools you down, but also gives you essential nutrients from the fruits.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Grilled peaches with mint garnish Grilling peaches brings out their natural sweetness and adds a smoky flavor that pairs well with mint. Simply slice peaches in half, grill them until slightly charred, and garnish with chopped mint leaves before serving. This dish can be served as a dessert or an accompaniment to savory meals.

Advertisement