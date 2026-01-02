How to style pearl jewellery for festive occasions

Pearl jewelry has always been a timeless classic, especially during festive occasions. Its elegance and versatility make it a favorite among those looking to add a touch of sophistication to their attire. From traditional to contemporary styles, pearls can be paired with different outfits to create stunning looks. Here are some popular pearl jewelry pairings that can elevate your festive wardrobe.

Attire 1 Classic pearl necklace with saree A classic pearl necklace is a perfect match for a saree. The simplicity of pearls goes well with the intricate designs of sarees, be it silk or cotton. A single strand pearl necklace can add grace without overpowering the outfit. For those who prefer a bolder look, multi-strand necklaces can make heads turn while keeping the elegance intact.

Attire 2 Pearl earrings with lehenga choli Pearl earrings are a go-to choice to pair with lehenga cholis. Be it studs or drop earrings, pearls add a hint of sophistication to this traditional attire. The subtle sheen of pearls complements the embellishments on lehengas, making them an ideal choice for weddings or festive celebrations.

Attire 3 Pearl bracelet with anarkali suit A pearl bracelet is an understated yet chic accessory to wear with an anarkali suit. It adds just the right amount of sparkle without taking away from the detailed work on the suit. For those who like layering, pairing multiple bracelets can add to the charm without overwhelming the look.