Amp up your winter look with periwinkle sweaters

Periwinkle sweaters are the perfect way to add a pop of color to your winter wardrobe. This soft blue shade goes with everything and is perfect for the chilly season. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, periwinkle sweaters can make you feel warm and stylish at the same time. Here are five colorful styles that will amp up your winter look with periwinkle.

Chunky knit Chunky knit periwinkle sweater A chunky knit periwinkle sweater is perfect for those cold days when you need something warm and cozy. The thick yarn gives you insulation, and the beautiful color adds a touch of elegance. Pair it with jeans or leggings for a relaxed look that is perfect for casual outings or lounging at home.

Turtleneck style Turtleneck periwinkle sweater The turtleneck periwinkle sweater is ideal for those who love the neck coverage and warmth. This style is perfect for layering under jackets or wearing alone as a statement piece. The high neckline adds sophistication, while the periwinkle hue keeps it fresh and modern.

Cable knit design Cable knit periwinkle sweater A cable knit periwinkle sweater adds texture and interest to your winter wardrobe. The intricate patterns give depth to the soft color, making it visually appealing. This style goes well with skirts or tailored pants, making it versatile enough to be worn on different occasions.

Oversized fit Oversized periwinkle sweater An oversized periwinkle sweater is perfect for those who love comfort without compromising on style. The loose fit gives you freedom of movement, and the soft color makes it easy to style with other pieces in your wardrobe. Wear it over a dress or with your favorite jeans for an effortlessly chic look.