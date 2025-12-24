Personal line of credit loans: What they are, benefits, etc

Personal line of credit loans are becoming a popular choice for many Indians, thanks to their flexibility and convenience. Unlike traditional loans, these lines of credit give you the freedom to borrow as much as you need, when you need it. This way, you can manage your finances better without having to pay interest on the entire amount upfront. Here are five things you should know about personal line of credit loans.

Tip 1 Flexible borrowing options Personal lines of credit allow you to borrow money as per your needs, up to a certain limit. This way, you can withdraw funds only when required and avoid paying interest on unused amounts. This flexibility makes it easier to manage unexpected expenses or short-term financial needs without resorting to high-interest loans.

Tip 2 Interest rates and fees The interest rates on personal lines of credit are usually variable and depend on the lender and your credit score. While they may be lower than those on personal loans, it's important to check all fees involved, such as annual fees or transaction fees. Understanding these costs can help you make an informed decision.

Tip 3 Repayment flexibility Repayment terms for personal lines of credit are generally more flexible than those for traditional loans. Borrowers can repay the amount over time while having the option to borrow again within the credit limit. However, it's important to note that minimum monthly payments usually apply.

Tip 4 Impact on credit score Using a personal line of credit impacts your credit score just like any other form of borrowing. Timely payments can boost your score, while missed payments can hurt it. Keeping your utilization ratio low (the amount borrowed vs. total limit) also helps keep your score healthy.