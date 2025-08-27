Peru on your plate: 5 dishes to try

Being a country rich in culinary diversity, Peru offers travelers an opportunity to explore its plant-based snacks. Not only are these delicious, but they also give a glimpse into the country's agricultural heritage and traditional cooking methods. Readily available at street vendors, local markets, etc., these plant-based treats offer a taste of Peru's vibrant culture. Here are some must-try Peruvian plant-based snacks for every traveler.

Snack 1 Quinoa puffs: A crunchy delight Being made from the ancient grain, quinoa, quinoa puffs are quite popular in Peru. These light and crunchy puffs are often seasoned with spices or herbs to make them even tastier. Known for its high protein content and nutritional benefits, quinoa makes for an excellent snack for health-conscious travelers. One can get these puffs in different flavors from local markets or grocery stores across Peru.

Snack 2 Choclo con queso: Corn with cheese Choclo con queso is a traditional Peruvian snack of large corn kernels served with slices of cheese. The corn in this dish is characteristically bigger than what you would normally find and has a mildly sweet flavor. Together, they bring a satisfying burst of flavors and textures that celebrate the simplicity of Peruvian produce. It is usually sold by street vendors and eaten as a quick meal.

Snack 3 Cancha: Toasted corn kernels Cancha is another popular corn-based snack in Peru. It's basically toasted corn kernels seasoned with salt or spices. This crunchy treat is usually served as an appetizer or with meals in restaurants throughout the country. Cancha provides a delightful crunch and nutty flavor that complements various dishes or can simply be enjoyed on its own as a savory snack.