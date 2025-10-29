Phone etiquette during virtual meetings: 5 tips

With virtual meetings becoming the norm, phone etiquette has become an integral part of professional interactions. Knowing how to use your phone during these meetings can ensure that the communication is effective and respectful. Here are five important phone etiquette tips to follow during virtual meetings. These tips will help you avoid distractions, respect others' time, and maintain professionalism.

Tip 1 Mute your microphone when not speaking Keeping your microphone muted when not speaking is a basic courtesy in virtual meetings. This minimizes background noise and distractions for everyone else on the call. It also helps keep the focus on the speaker and makes sure that all participants can hear clearly. Remember to unmute yourself before speaking, so you don't miss out on contributing to the discussion.

Tip 2 Use video sparingly and appropriately While video can make virtual meetings more personal, it should be used judiciously. Only turn on your camera when necessary or when it's expected as part of the meeting protocol. Keeping video off when not needed can save bandwidth and keep attention focused on the content being discussed rather than personal surroundings.

Tip 3 Avoid multitasking during meetings Multitasking during a meeting is a sure way to miss out on important details and not give your full attention to the discussion. Try to stay focused by closing irrelevant tabs/applications and keeping your workspace clear of distractions. This way, you can actively participate and engage with other attendees without missing anything important.

Tip 4 Be mindful of your background noise Background noise can be a huge distraction in virtual meetings, so it's important to keep your environment as quiet as possible. If you can't avoid noise, consider using headphones with a built-in microphone to minimize its impact on others in the meeting. This way, you'll contribute to a more productive atmosphere for everyone involved.