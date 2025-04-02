Phone etiquette 101: Do's and don'ts for conference calls
In the professional world, conference calls are one of the most preferred modes of communication.
However, proper phone etiquette while on a conference call is important to ensure that the interaction is effective and respectful.
Knowing and following basic rules can improve clarity, avoid misunderstandings, and maintain professionalism.
Here are some essential phone etiquette rules that would help you ace professional conference calls.
Timeliness
Be punctual
Like being on time for an in-person meeting, being punctual for a conference call is equally important.
By joining the call a few minutes before it starts, you can handle any technical glitches and ensure that the meeting begins on time.
It shows respect towards other people's time, and sets an optimistic tone for the discussion.
Noise control
Mute when not speaking
Background noise can be a real distraction on a conference call.
So, to limit the disruption, keep your mic muted when you're not speaking.
It is a simple step that keeps the focus on the speaker and avoids unnecessary interruptions from the sounds in your surrounding.
Communication clarity
Speak clearly and concisely
Effective communication is critical on conference calls.
It is essential to speak slowly, clearly pronouncing each word.
Avoid using complicated jargons that may confuse others.
Aim for brevity to ensure your message is conveyed without hijacking the conversation or confusing the participants.
The practice would not just make the conversation clearer, but also save everyone's time and understanding, making the discussions more fruitful.
Focus maintenance
Avoid multitasking
Multitasking during a conference call can make you miss important details and less engaged with what's being discussed.
So, give your full attention to the call by closing unrelated apps or documents on your device.
Staying focused not just ensures active participation but also contributes positively to the outcome of the meeting.
Language appropriateness
Use professional language
Another tip to keep in mind during conference calls is to maintain professionalism in your language.
Avoid any slang, informal expressions, or humor that could be misinterpreted by others.
Using polite language is bound to get you respect from participants and maintain the formal nature of business communications.