Delicious vanilla desserts to try (contains no eggs)
What's the story
Vanilla desserts are a classic, aren't they? They are comforting, familiar, and just plain delicious.
For those who prefer or need something without certain ingredients, fret not, there are plenty of delicious vanilla treats to indulge in.
Using basic ingredients, you can make these desserts for any occasion.
Creamy, baked, or frozen, these vanilla desserts will satiate your sweet tooth without skimping on flavors.
Pudding
Creamy vanilla pudding delight
Vanilla pudding is a classic dessert you can easily whip up without eggs.
Using cornstarch as a thickening agent, you can get the same creamy texture.
Combine milk, sugar, cornstarch, and vanilla extract in a saucepan over medium heat until it thickens.
This easy-peasy recipe gives you a smooth and luscious pudding that is ideal on its own or as a filling for other desserts.
Cupcakes
Eggless vanilla cupcakes
These egg-free vanilla cupcakes are light, fluffy, and perfectly sweet.
Use yogurt or applesauce in place of eggs to keep them moist, and baking powder will make them rise beautifully.
Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, milk, oil, and vanilla extract and bake them in cupcake liners at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for 20 minutes or so.
Cheesecake
No-bake vanilla cheesecake
A no-bake vanilla cheesecake gives you rich flavors, without the hassle of an oven.
Use cream cheese mixed with sugar and whipped cream to prepare the filling while gelatin lends structure.
Pour this over a biscuit crust made from crushed biscuits mixed with melted butter, and refrigerate until set.
Ice cream
Egg-free vanilla ice cream
You can make homemade ice cream by using condensed milk and heavy cream as its base, and pure vanilla extract for flavoring only.
Whip these ingredients together until they form soft peaks before freezing them overnight into deliciously smooth scoops, ready to eat anytime you want.
Rice pudding
Simple vanilla rice pudding
Vanilla rice pudding has to be one of the easiest desserts to make. It requires so little effort, and yet, you are guaranteed maximum comfort with every spoonful you take.
Cook rice slowly in sweetened milk, gently infused with fragrant notes from pure extracts, and you're on your way towards perfection every single time.
Enjoy it thoroughly, and then share it with your loved ones.