Picarones: The Peruvian doughnut you must try
What's the story
Picarones are a popular Peruvian dessert that combines the best of two worlds: sweet potatoes and squash. These doughnuts are a staple of Peruvian street food, loved for their unique taste and texture. The dish is made by mixing sweet potatoes and squash into a dough, which is then shaped into rings and fried till golden brown. They are usually served with a syrup made from chancaca, a type of unrefined sugar, giving them a sweet touch.
#1
The history behind picarones
Picarones have an interesting history, having been inspired by the Spanish doughnut but with an indigenous twist.
They were first made in the colonial period when the Spanish brought wheat flour to Peru.
Locals replaced it with sweet potatoes and squash, both of which were readily available.
The result was a distinct dessert that reflected the fusion of cultures in Peru.
#2
Ingredients that make picarones special
The main ingredients of picarones are sweet potatoes, squash, flour, sugar, yeast, and spices, such as cinnamon and cloves.
Sweet potatoes lend natural sweetness to the dough, while squash adds moisture.
The combination of these ingredients makes for a soft interior with a crispy exterior when fried to perfection.
#3
How to enjoy picarones
Picarones are best enjoyed hot off the fryer, drizzled generously with syrup made from chancaca or brown sugar.
Some vendors also serve them with additional toppings, like powdered sugar or honey, for an extra layer of sweetness.
Eating them fresh ensures you experience their delightful texture fully.
Tip 1
Where to find authentic picarones
To savor authentic picarones, head over to local markets or street vendors in Peru, where they are commonly sold as snacks or desserts.
These places usually serve freshly made picarones with traditional syrup for an authentic taste experience.
If you are not in Peru but want to try making them at home, look for recipes online that guide you through preparing this delicious treat using readily available ingredients.