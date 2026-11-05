Give your core workout a boost with a Pilates ring
What's the story
The Pilates ring, also known as the magic circle, is a versatile tool that can amp up your core workouts. This circular resistance device is designed to add extra challenge and support to your exercises. By incorporating the Pilates ring into your routine, you can improve strength, flexibility, and balance. Here are five effective core exercises using the Pilates ring to help you achieve a stronger midsection.
Tip 1
Ring crunch for core strength
The ring crunch is a basic exercise that targets the upper abs.
Start by lying on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.
Hold the Pilates ring above your head with both hands, arms extended.
As you lift your head and shoulders off the ground, press down on the ring with your hands to engage your core muscles.
This move works your abs and improves stability.
Tip 2
Seated twist for oblique engagement
The seated twist works wonders for your obliques.
Sit with legs extended in front of you, holding the ring at chest level with both hands.
Lean back slightly while keeping your spine straight.
Rotate your torso to one side while pressing inward on the ring, then return to center and repeat on the other side.
This exercise enhances rotational strength and flexibility.
Tip 3
Leg lift with ring resistance
Leg lifts with a Pilates ring add resistance to lower abs workouts.
Lie on your back with legs extended straight up towards the ceiling.
Place the ring between your ankles or calves, and squeeze it tightly as you lower one leg towards the floor without touching it down completely.
Return to the starting position before repeating with the other leg.
Tip 4
Plank variation using Pilates ring
A plank variation that incorporates a Pilates ring intensifies full-body engagement, especially in the core area.
Start in a plank position, either on your hands or forearms, depending on your fitness level.
Place the ring under one foot, maintaining balance and control throughout the movement.
Alternate feet after a set time, ensuring even muscle development on both sides of the body.
Tip 5
Bridge pose enhanced by Pilates ring
The bridge pose is elevated when you add a Pilates ring between your knees or thighs.
Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.
Press through your heels as you lift your hips towards the ceiling, squeezing the ring gently to activate inner thighs and glutes.
Hold briefly, then lower slowly, repeating the sequence for the desired reps or time.