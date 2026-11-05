Pilates or hiking: Which is better for core strength?
What's the story
Pilates and hiking are two popular activities that promise to improve your core strength. While Pilates is a low-impact exercise that focuses on controlled movements, hiking is a dynamic activity that engages multiple muscle groups. Both have their own advantages when it comes to building core strength, but they do so in different ways. Here is a look at how each activity contributes to core strengthening.
#1
Pilates: Controlled movements for stability
Pilates is famous for its controlled movements and emphasis on core stability.
The exercises are designed to target the abdominal muscles, lower back, hips, and buttocks.
By focusing on precise movements and breathing techniques, Pilates helps improve muscle control and balance.
The mat or reformer exercises can be modified to suit different fitness levels, making it accessible for beginners as well as advanced practitioners.
#2
Hiking: Engaging multiple muscle groups
Hiking is an excellent way to engage multiple muscle groups while strengthening the core.
As you navigate uneven terrain, your body works harder to maintain balance and stability.
This dynamic environment activates the abdominal muscles, as well as other supporting muscles in the back and pelvis.
The varying inclines also provide a cardiovascular workout that complements the muscular engagement.
#3
Flexibility vs endurance in core training
Pilates focuses on flexibility and endurance in core training through its structured routines.
The exercises often involve stretching and lengthening muscles, while building endurance over time.
This approach helps improve posture and reduces the risk of injury by promoting muscle elasticity.
Regular practice can lead to long-term improvements in flexibility and overall core function.
#4
Accessibility and convenience factors
When choosing between Pilates and hiking for core strength, consider accessibility and convenience factors.
Pilates can be practiced indoors at home or in a studio setting, with minimal equipment required, making it suitable for those with limited outdoor access or time constraints.
Hiking requires access to trails, but offers an opportunity to enjoy nature while exercising.