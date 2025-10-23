Creative ways to use pineapple peels in cooking

Often thrown away, pineapple peels can be a great addition to your plant-based cooking. Not only do they reduce waste, but they also add flavor and nutrients to your dishes. Using pineapple peels in cooking is an innovative way to make the most out of this fruit. Here are five creative recipes that show how versatile and useful pineapple peels can be in the kitchen.

Tip 1 Pineapple peel tea delight Pineapple peel tea is a refreshing drink that can be made by boiling the peels in water. Add some ginger and lemon for an extra zing. This tea is not just hydrating but also rich in antioxidants, making it a healthy alternative to regular teas. Strain the liquid and enjoy hot or cold, depending on your preference.

Tip 2 Savory pineapple peel stir-fry For a unique twist on traditional stir-fry, use finely chopped pineapple peels as an ingredient. Saute them with vegetables like bell peppers and carrots, and add soy sauce for flavor. The natural sweetness of the peels complements savory elements, creating a delicious dish that's both nutritious and satisfying.

Tip 3 Pineapple peel infused rice Infuse rice with the essence of pineapple peels by cooking them together. Boil water with washed pineapple peels until it becomes aromatic, then strain out the peels before adding rice to cook in this flavored water. The result is fragrant rice that pairs well with various plant-based dishes.

Tip 4 Sweet pineapple peel jam Transform pineapple peels into a delightful jam by simmering them with sugar and lemon juice until thickened. This sweet spread can be enjoyed on toast or as an accompaniment to desserts like pancakes or waffles. It offers an unexpected burst of flavor while minimizing food waste.