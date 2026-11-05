Pineapple v/s pear: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Pineapples and pears are two popular fruits that offer a range of nutritional benefits. While both are delicious and versatile, they have different nutrient profiles that can influence dietary choices. Here, we take a closer look at the nutritional differences between pineapples and pears, including their vitamin content, fiber levels, and calorie counts. Knowing these differences can help you make informed decisions about incorporating these fruits into your diet.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Pineapples are known for their high vitamin C content, providing over 100% of the daily recommended intake in one serving.
They also contain small amounts of other vitamins like B6 and thiamin.
Pears, on the other hand, provide vitamin C too, but in lesser amounts than pineapples.
However, pears are a good source of vitamin K and folate, which are important for bone health and cell function, respectively.
#2
Fiber levels in each fruit
Fiber is an important part of a healthy diet, as it promotes digestion and keeps you full.
A medium-sized pear has about six grams of fiber, which is more than what you get in a serving of pineapple, which has about two grams.
This makes pears a great option for those looking to up their fiber intake without adding too many calories.
#3
Calorie count differences
When it comes to calorie count, both fruits are low-cal but differ slightly.
A medium-sized pear has roughly 100 calories, while an equivalent serving of pineapple has around 80 calories.
If you are watching your calorie intake closely, this difference may matter when planning meals or snacks throughout the day.
#4
Sugar content analysis
Sugar content is another factor worth considering when choosing between these fruits.
Pineapples have more natural sugars than pears, with roughly 16 grams per cup, as opposed to about 17 grams per medium-sized pear.
However, both fruits have natural sugars that provide energy without the added refined sugars found in many processed foods.