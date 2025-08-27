Pistachios v/s pecans: Comparing their nutrition

Popular for their unique flavors and nutritional benefits, pistachios and pecans are two of the most common nuts out there. Both are packed with essential nutrients, making them a healthy addition to most diets. Here's taking a closer look at the nutrient profiles of pistachios and pecans, comparing their content of proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals.

#1 Protein content comparison Pistachios are richer in protein than pecans. A serving of pistachios gives you around six grams of protein, while a similar serving of pecans provides about three grams. Hence, pistachios are a better bet if you want to boost your protein intake. Protein is the building block of muscles and is essential for their repair and growth, making it an important nutrient for fitness enthusiasts.

#2 Fat composition differences Both pistachios and pecans are packed with healthy fats, albeit in varying proportions. Pecans are richer in fat with approximately 20 grams per serving as compared to pistachios' 13 grams. However, the good news is that most of these fats are unsaturated, which are actually good for the heart. In fact, pistachios are richer in monounsaturated fats than pecans, which may reduce bad cholesterol levels.

#3 Vitamin content analysis When it comes to vitamins, both nuts provide unique benefits. Pistachios are high in vitamin B6 and deliver approximately 25% of the daily recommended intake per serving. Pecans are high in vitamin E with around 10% per serving. Vitamin B6 is essential for brain health and immune function, and vitamin E is an antioxidant that protects cells from damage.