Reasons why to add plank reach exercise to your regimen

The plank reach is a simple yet effective exercise that can be performed anywhere, anytime. It combines the stability of a plank with the dynamic movement of reaching, making it a great full-body workout. This exercise not only strengthens your core but also improves your balance and coordination. Adding plank reach to your routine can give you several physical benefits without requiring any equipment or special space.

#1 Improves core stability The plank reach is a great way to improve core stability. The exercise engages multiple muscle groups, including the abdominals, back, and shoulders. By holding the plank position and reaching out, you challenge your core muscles to maintain balance and posture. This constant engagement helps strengthen your core over time, which is important for overall body stability and injury prevention.

#2 Enhances balance and coordination Adding the plank reach to your workout can improve your balance and coordination. The movement requires you to shift your weight while maintaining a stable position, which challenges your body's ability to balance itself. This dynamic aspect of the exercise helps improve neuromuscular coordination over time, making everyday movements smoother and more controlled.

#3 Boosts metabolic rate Doing plank reaches can give your metabolism a boost, thanks to the combination of strength training and cardio. As you engage multiple muscle groups at once, your body burns more calories than it would during a static exercise. This increase in metabolic activity can help with weight management when combined with a balanced diet.

#4 Strengthens upper body muscles The plank reach is an excellent way to strengthen upper body muscles, particularly those in the arms and shoulders. As you extend one arm forward while maintaining a plank position, these muscles are put under tension, leading to increased muscle endurance over time. Regular practice can lead to improved upper body strength without the need for weights or resistance bands.