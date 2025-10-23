5 guava recipes you'll love

Guava, with its unique flavor and nutritional benefits, makes a great addition to plant-based cooking. The fruit is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, making it a healthy choice for various dishes. Here are five creative ways to use guava in plant-based recipes, giving you something new to try in your kitchen. From sweet to savory, these ideas will help you explore the versatility of guava.

Smoothie bowl Guava smoothie bowl delight A guava smoothie bowl makes for a refreshing breakfast or snack option. Blend ripe guavas with bananas and almond milk until smooth. Pour the mixture into a bowl and top it with granola, chia seeds, and fresh berries for added texture and flavor. This vibrant dish is not only visually appealing but also packed with nutrients that keep you energized throughout the day.

Rice stir-fry Savory guava rice stir-fry Transform your regular rice stir-fry by adding guava into the mix. Start by sauteing onions, bell peppers, and carrots in olive oil until tender. Add cooked rice and diced guava pieces to the pan along with soy sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. The sweet-tart taste of guava perfectly complements the savory elements of this dish.

Chia pudding Guava-infused chia pudding Chia pudding is an easy-to-make dessert that can be elevated with the addition of guava puree. Mix chia seeds with coconut milk and sweeten it with honey or maple syrup if you like. Stir in pureed guavas for flavoring before refrigerating overnight. The next day, enjoy this creamy treat topped with nuts or more fruit slices.

Salsa creation Spicy guava salsa creation Spice up your meals with homemade guava salsa! Dice fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and mix them with cubed ripe guavas. Add lime juice, cilantro, salt, and pepper for seasoning. This salsa goes well as a topping on tacos, burritos, or even as a dip with tortilla chips, giving a sweet-spicy twist to your dishes.