Cooking with banana blossom? Give it a tasty twist
What's the story
Plantain flower, also known as banana blossom, is a versatile ingredient in many African cuisines. Rich in nutrients and with a unique texture, it can be used in various dishes. Here are five African dishes that highlight the culinary potential of plantain flower. These recipes not only showcase the ingredient's adaptability but also offer a glimpse into the diverse flavors of African cooking.
Dish 1
Plantain flower stew
Plantain flower stew is a hearty dish that combines the richness of coconut milk with spices like turmeric and cumin.
The plantain flower is cooked until tender and absorbs the flavors of the spices.
This stew is often served with rice or flatbread, making it a filling meal option for families.
Dish 2
Spicy plantain flower salad
A refreshing take on plantain flower, this salad mixes it with tomatoes, onions, and chili peppers for a spicy kick.
Lime juice adds tanginess to the mix, while cilantro gives it a fresh aroma.
This salad can be eaten as a side dish or as a light main course on its own.
Dish 3
Plantain flower fritters
Plantain flower fritters are crispy delights that make for an excellent snack or appetizer.
The flowers are mixed with chickpea flour and spices before being deep-fried to golden perfection.
These fritters are usually served hot with dipping sauces like tamarind chutney or mint yogurt sauce.
Dish 4
Savory plantain flower curry
Savory curry made from plantain flowers is rich in flavors from ginger, garlic, and coriander leaves.
Simmered in tomato puree and coconut milk, this curry has a creamy texture that goes well with steamed rice or naan bread.
The combination of spices makes it aromatic and delicious.
Dish 5
Grilled plantain flower tacos
Grilled tacos featuring marinated plantain flowers provide an exciting twist on traditional street food fare across Africa's vibrant markets.
These tacos come stuffed full of grilled vegetables, topped off by avocado slices, drizzled over each bite, giving them added creaminess without overpowering other elements within each taco shell itself.