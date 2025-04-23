These plants can even thrive in dim light!
Living in an apartment with little natural light can make it difficult to keep plants healthy.
However, some species thrive in low-light, perfect for those dark apartment corners.
These plants not only thrive in shadowy areas but also improve air quality and add a touch of green to your home.
Here are five ideal picks to liven up those darker spots.
Snake plant: A hardy survivor
The snake plant, aka Sansevieria, is famous for its resilience and low-light loving nature.
It requires very little watering and can survive neglect, making it the ideal pick for busy people.
Its upright leaves lend a modern touch to any corner of your home and purify the air by removing toxins like formaldehyde.
ZZ plant: Low maintenance beauty
The ZZ plant is another excellent choice for low-light zones.
With its glossy leaves and hardy disposition, this plant can thrive with minimal water and indirect sunlight.
It is famous for enduring droughts and poor lighting, making it an ideal choice for those who forget to water plants regularly.
Pothos: Versatile climber
Pothos is another versatile plant that adapts well to different lighting conditions, especially low light.
Its trailing vines can be trained to climb or hang from shelves or baskets, adding visual interest to any room.
Pothos is easy to care for and helps filter indoor air pollutants like benzene and xylene.
Peace lily: Elegant blooms
Peace lilies are a popular choice for indoor spaces owing to their beautiful white flowers and green leaves.
They thrive in low-light conditions, growing well in shaded areas with indirect sunlight.
These plants require consistently moist soil to grow.
Peace lilies also help you breathe easy by absorbing toxic chemicals like ammonia from the air, making them an ideal choice for purifying your home.
Cast iron plant: Tough as nails
True to its name, the cast iron plant is unbelievably tough and survives under the most adverse conditions like low light or irregular watering schedules.
The slow-growing perennial showcases dark green leaves that liven up dimly lit corners without asking for much from your end apart from occasional watering sessions every few weeks when the soil dries out completely between waterings.