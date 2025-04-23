Ditch the pretzels! Try roasted edamame instead
What's the story
Swapping pretzels for roasted edamame could be a smart move for those trying to boost their protein intake.
Although pretzels are a favorite snack, they mainly consist of carbohydrates and offer very little protein.
However, roasted edamame comes loaded with protein and offers even more nutritional benefits.
Here's why you should make the switch and how roasted edamame can be a healthier alternative.
Protein boost
Protein content comparison
Pretzels usually have about two grams of protein per serving, while roasted edamame features an impressive 11 grams of protein per serving.
This huge difference makes edamame a great choice for anyone looking to boost their daily protein intake without relying on animal products.
The protein-rich edamame promotes muscle growth and repair, making it the perfect snack for active people.
Nutrient rich
Nutritional benefits beyond protein
Not just high in protein, roasted edamame also packs essential nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
It has dietary fiber, which helps in digestion and maintaining a healthy gut.
Plus, it also has vitamins like vitamin K and folate, along with minerals like iron and magnesium.
These nutrients further promote overall health by supporting various body functions.
Calorie count
Lower caloric intake
When it comes to calorie content, roasted edamame usually has fewer calories than pretzels (for the same serving size).
Hence, it is an ideal option for those watching their calories but also looking for a delicious snack option.
The lesser calories combined with its high nutritional value makes roasted edamame an attractive option for weight-watchers.
Snack variety
Versatile snacking option
Roasted edamame has more uses than just snacking on its own.
Add them to salads or mix them into trail mixes for an extra crunch and flavor boost.
Its versatility makes it an ideal fit into different meals or snacks during the day.
This way, you can ensure that you get the nutritional benefits no matter how you consume them.