These pocket square styles are timeless!

A pocket square can elevate any winter suit look, adding a touch of elegance and personality. Bollywood stars often use pocket squares to amp up their style, giving us some great inspiration. Be it a classic look or something more modern, these celebrities show us how to wear a pocket square in different ways. Here are some Bollywood-inspired pocket square styles that can take your winter suit game to the next level.

Timeless elegance Classic white pocket square The classic white pocket square is a staple in every Bollywood star's wardrobe. It is versatile and goes with any color of the suit. This style is all about simplicity and sophistication, making it perfect for formal occasions. The white pocket square can be folded in various ways, from a simple fold to a more elaborate puff, depending on the occasion.

Bold statement Colored pocket squares for contrast Bollywood celebrities also love colored pocket squares for that added contrast with their suits. A bright red or blue pocket square can make a neutral suit pop, adding an element of surprise to the overall look. This style is best suited for those who want to make a bold statement without going overboard.

Visual interest Patterned pocket squares for texture Patterned pocket squares are a favorite of Bollywood stars looking to add texture and depth to their outfits. From paisley prints to geometric designs, these patterned pieces add visual interest and can be paired with plain suits for a balanced look. The key is to ensure that the patterns don't clash with other elements of the outfit.

Multi-layered look Layered pocket squares for depth Some Bollywood stars even go the extra mile by layering multiple pocket squares in different colors and patterns. This style adds depth and dimension to the outfit, making it visually appealing. However, it requires careful coordination so that the layers complement each other rather than clash.