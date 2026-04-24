Fan of cornmeal? Try these Italian snacks

Polenta, a staple of Italian cuisine, is a versatile dish made from cornmeal. It can be served creamy or allowed to set and then sliced. From savory to sweet, polenta can be transformed into a variety of snacks. Here are five delightful Italian snacks that highlight polenta's adaptability and regional flavors.

Crispy delight Polenta fries with herbs Polenta fries are a crispy twist on the classic dish. Cooked polenta is allowed to set, cut into strips, and then fried until golden brown. These fries are often seasoned with herbs such as rosemary or thyme, adding an aromatic touch. They are usually served as an appetizer or snack, paired with dips like marinara sauce or aioli for extra flavor.

Savory slice Polenta tart with vegetables A polenta tart is another savory option where cooked polenta forms the crust. The base is topped with a variety of vegetables, like zucchini, bell peppers, and onions. Baked until the vegetables are tender and the crust is firm, this tart makes for a hearty snack or light meal. It is often garnished with fresh herbs to enhance its flavor profile.

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Dessert twist Sweet polenta cake Sweet polenta cake provides a unique dessert option by mixing sugar and vanilla into the batter before baking. The result is a moist cake with a slightly grainy texture that pairs well with fruits like berries or peaches. Dusting powdered sugar on top gives it an appealing finish, without overpowering its natural sweetness.

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Smoky flavor Grilled polenta rounds Grilled polenta rounds add a smoky flavor to the dish, thanks to the grilling process. The rounds are cut from set polenta logs and grilled until charred marks appear on both sides. They can be topped with various ingredients, such as cheese or pesto, for added taste complexity while maintaining their simple elegance.