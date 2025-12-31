Pom-pom beanies: 5 styles to try this winter

Pom-pom beanies are a winter wardrobe staple, offering both warmth and a dash of style. These versatile accessories can be paired with a range of outfits, making them a favorite among fashion enthusiasts. From casual to chic, pom-pom beanies can elevate your look while keeping you cozy during the colder months. Here are five fashionable ways to wear pom-pom beanies this winter.

Denim pairing Casual chic with denim Pairing a pom-pom beanie with denim is an effortless way to nail that casual chic look. Be it a pair of jeans or denim jacket, the beanie adds an element of fun and flair. Go for neutral colors like gray or beige to keep the focus on the beanie's pom-pom detail. This combination is perfect for weekend outings or relaxed gatherings.

Athleisure style Sporty vibe with athleisure Athleisure wear and pom-pom beanies make for a sporty yet stylish combination. Team your beanie with leggings, a hoodie, and sneakers for an active day out or a workout session. Opt for vibrant colors or patterns in your beanie to add some personality to your sporty ensemble.

Knit combination Cozy knit ensemble For maximum warmth, team a knitted sweater with a matching knitted pom-pom beanie. This combination is perfect for those chilly days when you want to stay warm but also look put together. Stick to earthy tones like olive green or rust orange for an autumnal vibe that goes well with winter's palette.

Coat coordination Elegant layering with coats Layering a pom-pom beanie under a coat is both practical and fashionable. It gives you the best of both worlds, keeping you warm and looking stylish. This winter, try this look with wool coats in classic colors like navy blue or charcoal gray. These colors not only add sophistication but also highlight the playful nature of the beanie's pom-pom detail.