Pom-pom beanies: 5 styles to try this winter
What's the story
Pom-pom beanies are a winter wardrobe staple, offering both warmth and a dash of style. These versatile accessories can be paired with a range of outfits, making them a favorite among fashion enthusiasts. From casual to chic, pom-pom beanies can elevate your look while keeping you cozy during the colder months. Here are five fashionable ways to wear pom-pom beanies this winter.
Denim pairing
Casual chic with denim
Pairing a pom-pom beanie with denim is an effortless way to nail that casual chic look. Be it a pair of jeans or denim jacket, the beanie adds an element of fun and flair. Go for neutral colors like gray or beige to keep the focus on the beanie's pom-pom detail. This combination is perfect for weekend outings or relaxed gatherings.
Athleisure style
Sporty vibe with athleisure
Athleisure wear and pom-pom beanies make for a sporty yet stylish combination. Team your beanie with leggings, a hoodie, and sneakers for an active day out or a workout session. Opt for vibrant colors or patterns in your beanie to add some personality to your sporty ensemble.
Knit combination
Cozy knit ensemble
For maximum warmth, team a knitted sweater with a matching knitted pom-pom beanie. This combination is perfect for those chilly days when you want to stay warm but also look put together. Stick to earthy tones like olive green or rust orange for an autumnal vibe that goes well with winter's palette.
Coat coordination
Elegant layering with coats
Layering a pom-pom beanie under a coat is both practical and fashionable. It gives you the best of both worlds, keeping you warm and looking stylish. This winter, try this look with wool coats in classic colors like navy blue or charcoal gray. These colors not only add sophistication but also highlight the playful nature of the beanie's pom-pom detail.
Pattern play
Playful patterns and prints
Don't be afraid to play with patterns when it comes to wearing pom-pom beanies this winter. Stripes, polka dots, and florals can add an element of surprise to your outfit. Just make sure that the patterns on your beanie don't clash with the rest of your clothes. This way, you can keep the focus on the beanie's playful nature while keeping your look stylish.