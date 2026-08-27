What is African pomelo? Here's how to use it
What's the story
African pomelo, with its tangy flavor and juicy texture, is a versatile fruit that can elevate several dishes. Native to Southeast Asia, this citrus fruit is now making its way into African kitchens, offering a unique twist to traditional recipes. Here are five creative ways to use African pomelo in your cooking, adding zest and nutrition to your meals.
Dish 1
Pomelo salad with mixed greens
A refreshing salad of African pomelo segments mixed with fresh greens, like spinach and arugula, makes for a perfect appetizer or side dish.
The sweet-tart flavor of the pomelo pairs well with the bitterness of the greens, creating a balanced taste.
Toss in some nuts or seeds for added crunch, and drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for extra zest.
Dish 2
Pomelo sorbet delight
Transform African pomelo into a delightful sorbet by blending its juice with sugar and freezing it until firm.
This simple dessert captures the essence of the fruit's citrusy notes, while providing a cool treat on warm days.
Serve it as an after-dinner refreshment, or enjoy it as an afternoon snack.
Dish 3
Pomelo-infused rice pilaf
Incorporate African pomelo into your rice pilaf by adding its zest and juice during cooking.
The citrus notes will infuse the rice with a subtle tanginess that complements herbs like cilantro or parsley.
This dish pairs well with grilled vegetables or tofu for a complete meal.
Dish 4
Pomelo jam spread
Making jam from African pomelo is an excellent way to preserve its flavor for later use.
Cook down the fruit's flesh with sugar until it reaches a spreadable consistency.
Use this jam on toast or as part of a cheese platter, where its unique taste can shine.
Dish 5
Pomelo vinaigrette dressing
Crafting a vinaigrette using African pomelo juice adds an exciting twist to salads.
Combine equal parts of the juice with olive oil, add some honey or mustard, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
This dressing enhances both simple green salads and more complex grain-based ones, giving them a bright, citrusy note.