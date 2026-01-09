Ponytail rolls: 5 styles for layered, thick hair

Ponytail rolls are the perfect way to style layered, thick hair without any hassle. These styles are not only easy to do but also add a touch of elegance to any outfit. Be it a casual day out or a formal event, ponytail rolls can be your go-to option. Here are five easy ponytail roll styles that will make your thick hair look amazing.

Style 1 Classic ponytail roll The classic ponytail roll is simple yet chic. Start by gathering your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with an elastic band. Twist the ponytail and wrap it around the base, securing it with bobby pins. This style keeps your hair neatly in place while adding volume and texture.

Style 2 Low twisted ponytail roll For those who prefer a more understated look, the low twisted ponytail roll is ideal. Gather your hair at the nape of your neck and secure it with an elastic band. Twist the ponytail loosely and wrap it around the base, pinning it in place with bobby pins. This style gives an elegant touch without being too flashy.

Style 3 Double ponytail roll The double ponytail roll adds dimension to thick hair. Divide your hair into two sections, securing each with an elastic band at different heights on your head. Twist each section separately and wrap them around their respective bases, securing them with bobby pins. This style adds interest and texture while keeping everything neatly in place.

Style 4 Side ponytail roll A side ponytail roll offers a modern twist on a classic style. Sweep all your hair to one side and secure it with an elastic band at the desired height. Twist the ponytail loosely and wrap it around its base, securing it with bobby pins for extra hold.