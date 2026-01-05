These ponytail styles are timeless!

The ponytail is a classic hairstyle that never goes out of fashion, especially during the sweltering summer months. It is a practical and stylish way to keep your hair off your face and neck, while still looking chic. From sleek and polished to messy and carefree, there are countless variations of the ponytail that can suit any occasion. Here are five timeless ponytail styles that can keep you cool and fashionable all summer long.

Style 1 Sleek high ponytail The sleek high ponytail is perfect for those looking for an elegant look. To achieve this style, start by straightening your hair with a flat iron for a smooth finish. Gather your hair at the crown of your head and secure it with an elastic band. For added shine, apply a small amount of serum or gel to tame flyaways. This style works well for formal events or professional settings.

Style 2 Messy low ponytail The messy low ponytail is an effortless style that gives off a relaxed vibe. Just gather your hair at the nape of your neck without worrying about perfection, and secure it loosely with an elastic band. Pull out a few strands around your face for softness. This look is ideal for casual outings or days when you want comfort without sacrificing style.

Style 3 Braided ponytail twist For those who want to add some flair to their ponytail, the braided twist is perfect. Start by braiding a section of hair from one side before gathering all of it into a ponytail at either mid-height or low on the back of your head. Secure with an elastic band, letting the braid cascade down along with the rest of the hair. This style adds texture and interest, making it suitable for both casual and semi-formal occasions.

Style 4 Sporty side ponytail The sporty side ponytail gives off an energetic vibe, perfect for workouts or outdoor activities. Sweep all your hair over one shoulder, securing it with an elastic band low on one side of your neck. This style keeps everything in place while you stay active, making it a great choice for those who love to stay fit during summer.