Heard of popcorn sweaters?

Popcorn sweaters are the perfect combination of comfort and style, which is why they are a winter wardrobe staple. These textured beauties not only keep you warm but also add an element of fun to your outfit. From casual outings to more formal gatherings, popcorn sweaters can be styled in a number of ways to suit different occasions. Here are five creative ways to style popcorn sweaters this winter.

#1 Pair with high-waisted jeans Pairing a popcorn sweater with high-waisted jeans is a classic combination that works for most body types. The high waist accentuates the natural waistline, while the texture of the sweater adds depth to the look. Go for neutral-colored jeans to keep the focus on the sweater, or opt for contrasting colors for a bolder statement. This combination is ideal for casual outings and everyday wear.

#2 Layer over a collared shirt Layering a popcorn sweater over a collared shirt is an easy way to add sophistication to your winter look. The collar peeking out from under the sweater adds an element of polish and makes it suitable for office or semi-formal settings. Choose collared shirts in complementary colors or subtle patterns to add interest without overpowering the ensemble.

#3 Combine with midi skirts For an elegant yet cozy outfit, pair your popcorn sweater with a midi skirt. The length of the skirt balances out the bulkiness of the sweater, creating a harmonious silhouette. Opt for skirts in flowy fabrics like chiffon or silk blends for added movement and gracefulness. This combination works well for both daytime events and evening gatherings.

#4 Accessorize with scarves and hats Accessories like scarves and hats can elevate any popcorn sweater outfit while adding extra warmth during chilly days. A chunky knit scarf adds texture contrast, while a beanie or fedora hat adds style points. Stick to accessories in colors that complement your sweater's hue for cohesive styling that ties everything together seamlessly.