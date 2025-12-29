Score wonderful skin with poppy seeds

Poppy seeds, or khus khus, are tiny but packed with essential nutrients that can do wonders for your skin. These seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins that can help you achieve hydrated, glowing skin. Here's how you can use poppy seeds to improve your skin's health and appearance. From DIY masks to scrubs, explore various ways to incorporate poppy seeds into your skincare routine.

Tip 1 Poppy seed face mask for hydration A poppy seed face mask can be an effective way to boost skin hydration. Soak one tablespoon of poppy seeds in water overnight. Grind them into a paste and mix with yogurt. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it for 20 minutes before rinsing with warm water. The natural oils in the poppy seeds help retain moisture, making your skin soft and supple.

Tip 2 Exfoliating scrub with poppy seeds Poppy seeds also make an excellent exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and promoting circulation. Mix two tablespoons of ground poppy seeds with honey and sugar to create a scrub. Gently massage this mixture onto damp skin in circular motions for a few minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water. This scrub not only exfoliates but also nourishes the skin.

Tip 3 Poppy seed oil for glowing skin Extracting oil from poppy seeds is another way to benefit your skin. Cold-press the seeds to get oil rich in linoleic acid, which helps maintain the skin barrier and prevents moisture loss. Massage this oil onto your face daily as part of your nighttime routine for improved elasticity and a natural glow.