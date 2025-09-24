Poppy seeds in cooking: 5 recipes to try

Poppy seeds are a versatile ingredient that can add a unique flavor and texture to your dishes. These tiny seeds, which are rich in nutrients, have been used in various cuisines for centuries. From enhancing the taste of baked goods to adding a crunch to salads, poppy seeds can be used in numerous ways. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the versatility of poppy seeds.

Dish 1 Lemon poppy seed muffins Lemon poppy seed muffins are a refreshing breakfast or snack option. The tangy lemon zest combined with the nutty flavor of poppy seeds creates a delightful balance. To make these muffins, mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in one bowl. In another bowl, combine milk, melted butter, lemon juice, and zest. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and fold in poppy seeds before baking at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes.

Dish 2 Poppy seed dressing for salads A poppy seed dressing is an excellent way to elevate your salads. Blend together olive oil, white wine vinegar, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, Dijon mustard for tanginess, and minced garlic for depth of flavor. Add poppy seeds into this mixture and whisk until well combined. This dressing goes well with spinach salads or mixed greens topped with fruits like strawberries or oranges.

Dish 3 Poppy seed bread rolls Poppy seed bread rolls make an excellent accompaniment to soups or stews. Start by mixing warm water with yeast until it foams up. Add flour gradually while kneading the dough until smooth. Let it rise covered until doubled in size before shaping into rolls. Sprinkle poppy seeds on top before baking them at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown.

Dish 4 Orange poppy seed cake Orange poppy seed cake is perfect for those who love citrusy desserts. Cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time while mixing well after each addition. Gradually incorporate flour mixed with baking powder and orange juice and zest. Fold in poppy seeds before baking at 175 degrees Celsius for about 30 minutes.