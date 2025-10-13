Portugal's coastal towns you must visit

Portugal 's coastal towns are a perfect blend of history, culture, and breathtaking views. From Lisbon to Porto, these towns offer a unique experience for travelers looking to explore the country's rich maritime heritage. The coastal route is dotted with charming villages, historic sites, and stunning landscapes. Whether you're interested in exploring ancient castles or enjoying local cuisine by the sea, this journey promises an unforgettable adventure along Portugal's picturesque coastline.

Cascais Discovering Cascais: A coastal gem Cascais is a beautiful coastal town located just a short drive from Lisbon. Famous for its beautiful beaches and vibrant atmosphere, it is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The town has a rich history, which can be explored at the Museu Condes de Castro Guimaraes. Strolling through its cobbled streets, you will find several shops, cafes, and art galleries. Cascais also offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean from Boca do Inferno cliffs.

Sintra Sintra's enchanting landscapes Sintra is famous for its fairy-tale palaces and lush greenery. Located a little inland from the coast, it is easily accessible from Lisbon. The town is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Pena Palace and Moorish Castle. Visitors can hike through scenic trails in the surrounding hills or explore the magical gardens of Quinta da Regaleira.

Ericeira Ericeira: A surfer's paradise Ericeira is famous for its world-class surf breaks and laid-back vibe. This fishing village has turned into a hotspot for surfers from all over the world. With its beautiful beaches like Ribeira d'Ilhas, Ericeira hosts competitions all year round. Apart from surfing, visitors can enjoy fresh seafood at local restaurants or stroll through traditional markets selling handmade crafts.

Obidos Obidos: A medieval experience Obidos is a medieval town that has preserved its charm over centuries with well-preserved walls and cobbled streets. Famous for its whitewashed houses with colorful bougainvillea, Obidos also hosts an annual medieval festival that attracts thousands of visitors every summer. You can explore the castle offering panoramic views or taste ginja, a cherry liqueur served in chocolate cups.