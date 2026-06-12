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Portugal's countryside is every nature lover's dream!

By Simran Jeet 01:27 pm Jun 12, 202601:27 pm

What's the story

Portugal's countryside is dotted with some of the most beautiful rural retreats that provide a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. These retreats not only offer stunning views but also a chance to experience the rich cultural heritage of the region. From traditional architecture to local cuisine, these places give you an authentic taste of Portuguese rural life. Here are five such retreats that promise an unforgettable experience.