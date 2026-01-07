You must explore these medieval bridges in Portugal

Portugal is home to some of the most stunning medieval bridges, which are a testament to the country's rich architectural history. These bridges, built centuries ago, still stand strong and offer a glimpse into the engineering marvels of the past. From stone arches to intricate designs, each bridge has its own unique charm and historical significance. Exploring these structures can be an enriching experience for history and architecture lovers alike.

#1 Ponte de Dom Luis I: A Lisbon landmark Ponte de Dom Luis I is one of Portugal's most iconic bridges, connecting Porto to Vila Nova de Gaia. Built in the late 19th century, the iron structure is famous for its double-deck design. The upper deck offers stunning views of the Douro River and surrounding areas, while the lower deck serves as a vital transportation link. The bridge is an engineering marvel and a symbol of Porto's industrial heritage.

#2 Ponte da Ribeira de Cevada: A hidden gem Located in the tranquil village of Alijo, Ponte da Ribeira de Cevada is a lesser-known medieval bridge that offers a glimpse into Portugal's rural past. This stone bridge, with its simple yet elegant design, spans a small river and is surrounded by picturesque landscapes. It is an ideal spot for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy nature's serenity.

#3 Ponte de Trajan: A Roman legacy Ponte de Trajan, located near the town of Chaves, is a stunning Roman bridge that dates back to the first century AD. Built under Emperor Trajan's rule, it features five graceful arches made of local granite. The bridge continues to be in use today, a testament to its durability and craftsmanship. It is a popular spot for history buffs who want to learn more about Portugal's Roman past.