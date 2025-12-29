Prague from above: 5 stunning rooftop spots

Prague, with its stunning architecture and rich history, is best viewed from above. The city has several rooftop spots that provide breathtaking views of its iconic skyline. These places are perfect for those who want to see Prague from a different angle, be it for photography or simply to soak in the beauty of the city. Here are five such rooftop spots that promise unforgettable views of Prague.

Historic view Old Town Hall Tower The Old Town Hall Tower is one of Prague's most famous landmarks. The tower gives you a panoramic view of the Old Town Square and beyond. You can see the colorful facades of buildings and the spires of St. Nicholas Church from up here. The tower is open all year round, making it a popular spot for tourists looking to get a bird's eye view of this historic area.

Relaxed perspective Letna Park Beer Garden Letna Park provides a laid-back atmosphere with some of the best views in Prague. Situated on Letna Hill, it offers sweeping views of the Vltava River and the city's many bridges. Visitors can enjoy a refreshing drink while taking in sights like Prague Castle and Charles Bridge in the distance. It's a perfect place to relax during warm months.

Modern contrast Dancing House Rooftop Terrace The Dancing House, an architectural marvel, provides a rooftop terrace with a unique view of Prague's modern and historic blend. From here, you can see the Vltava River and Prague Castle in the distance. The contrast between modern design and historic skyline makes this spot special. It gives a fresh perspective on how old and new co-exist in this beautiful city.

Luxurious experience U Prince Hotel Rooftop Bar The U Prince Hotel Rooftop Bar offers a luxurious experience with stunning views of Old Town Square and Tyn Church spires. This bar has an elegant setting where guests can enjoy beverages while soaking in breathtaking sights at sunset or night when lights illuminate the cityscape below.