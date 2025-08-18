Pumpkin seeds v/s sunflower seeds: Which has more iron?

If you're looking to increase your iron intake, pumpkin and sunflower seeds are two commonly used options. Both are nutrient-dense, but they differ in their iron content and other nutritional benefits. Knowing the difference can help you choose which seed may be better suited for you. Here are the iron content of pumpkin and sunflower seeds, along with other nutritional facts.

#1 Iron content in pumpkin seeds Pumpkin seeds are well-known for their iron content. A 100-gram serving of pumpkin seeds contains some eight milligrams of iron, which is about 44% of the recommended daily intake for adults. This makes them a strong contender for those looking to increase their iron levels through plant-based sources. Pumpkin seeds also provide other nutrients such as magnesium and zinc, adding to overall health.

#2 Iron content in sunflower seeds Sunflower seeds also offer a decent amount of iron but not as much as pumpkin seeds. A 100-gram serving contains some six milligrams of iron, which is about 33% of the recommended daily intake for adults. Though slightly lower in iron than pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds are packed with vitamin E and healthy fats, making them a great addition to your diet.

Tip 1 Other nutritional benefits of pumpkin seeds Apart from their amazing iron content, pumpkin seeds have a lot more to offer health-wise. They are a great source of magnesium, which promotes healthy bones and energy production. The antioxidants present help reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage. Including pumpkin seeds in your diet can help improve heart health due to these amazing compounds.