When in Pune, try these street breakfast dishes

Pune , a vibrant city in India, is famous for its diverse street food culture. Among the many culinary delights, breakfast options stand out for their unique flavors and affordability. Exploring Pune's street breakfasts can be an exciting experience for food lovers looking to indulge in local delicacies. From traditional dishes to modern twists, Pune has something to offer for everyone seeking a hearty morning meal on a budget.

Dish 1 Poha: A light morning option Poha is another popular breakfast choice in Pune. Made from flattened rice, it is cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. It is usually garnished with fresh coriander and served with a side of sev or peanuts for added crunch. Poha is light on the stomach but filling enough to keep you going through the morning. It costs around ₹20-₹30 per plate.

Dish 2 Misal pav: Spicy start to the day Misal pav is a spicy dish that combines spicy curry and soft bread rolls. The curry is made from lentils and spices, topped with chivda or farsan for crunch. Served with pav bread, this dish packs a punch for those who love bold flavors in their breakfast. A plate of misal pav usually costs around ₹40-₹60.

Dish 3 Sabudana vada: A crunchy delight Sabudana vada is a deep-fried patty made from tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes, peanuts, and spices. This crunchy snack is especially popular during fasting days but can be relished anytime as a breakfast option. It is served with sweet chutney or curd on the side to balance its spiciness. You can relish sabudana vada for about ₹30-₹50 per piece.

