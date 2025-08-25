5 must-visit heritage sites in Pune

A city steeped in history and culture, Pune is a perfect blend of the old and new. While Pune is known for its educational institutions and lively lifestyle, it also has a number of heritage sites that speak of its glorious past. These places give an insight into the architectural marvels and historical importance of the city. Here are some heritage sites to visit.

#1 Aga Khan Palace: A historical marvel Aga Khan Palace is an iconic Pune landmark with deep historical roots. Built in 1892 by Sultan Muhammed Shah Aga Khan III, it was used as a refuge during the Indian freedom struggle. The palace is famous for its Italian arches and sprawling lawns. It also has a museum that displays photographs and personal items of Mahatma Gandhi, who was imprisoned here during the Quit India Movement.

#2 Shaniwar Wada: The Peshwa legacy Shaniwar Wada is a testament to the grandeur of Maratha Empire. Built in 1732 by Bajirao I, this fortification was once the seat of Peshwa rulers. Though alas, much of it was destroyed in a fire in 1828, its massive gates and sturdy walls still leave visitors awestruck. The site also offers sound-and-light shows narrating tales from Maratha history.

#3 Pataleshwar Cave Temple: Ancient rock-cut architecture The Pataleshwar Cave Temple is an ancient rock-cut temple from the eighth century. Dedicated to a deity, it is a monolithic structure with intricate carvings on basalt rock. Set amidst lush greenery on Jangli Maharaj Road, it is an ideal serene escape from the city while also giving a glimpse of early architecture.

#4 Sinhagad Fort: A trekker's delight with history Sinhagad Fort stands on Sahyadri Hills at an elevation of around 1,312 m above sea level. Famous for its strategic importance during battles fought by the Marathas against the Mughals and the British, this site holds great historical value. Today, it attracts trekkers who enjoy panoramic views while exploring remnants such as bastions and water cisterns scattered across the fort.