Puran poli: The story behind India's beloved sweet flatbread

Puran poli, a traditional Indian sweet flatbread, has a rich history that dates back centuries. Famous for its sweet filling of jaggery and lentils, this dish is a staple during festivals and celebrations in many parts of India. Its origins can be traced to ancient times when it was prepared with simple ingredients available locally. Over the years, puran poli has evolved but still retains its cultural significance.

#1 Ancient roots of Puran poli Puran poli's history dates back to ancient India, where it was first made with ingredients such as jaggery and wheat flour. Historical texts reveal that this dish was a part of royal feasts and celebrations. The use of lentils as a filling also demonstrates the resourcefulness of ancient cooks, who made the most of what was available.

#2 Regional variations across India As puran poli traveled across India, it adapted to local tastes and ingredients. In Maharashtra, it is commonly made during Holi and Ganesh Chaturthi. In Karnataka, it is called obbattu or holige. Each region has its own way of preparing this dish, but the essence remains the same.

#3 Ingredients: A blend of simplicity and nutrition The ingredients used in making puran poli are simple yet nutritious. Chana dal or split chickpeas is cooked with jaggery until soft and then mashed into a smooth paste. Wheat flour is used to make the dough. Ghee or clarified butter is often added for flavor. These ingredients not only make a delicious dish but also pack it with protein, carbohydrates, and essential nutrients.