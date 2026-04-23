5-minute pineapple yogurt parfait recipe

Pineapple-mint yogurt parfaits make for a quick and delicious breakfast option, perfect for busy mornings. The combination of creamy yogurt, sweet pineapple, and refreshing mint creates a delightful start to the day. With just a few ingredients and minimal preparation time, this parfait is ideal for those looking for a nutritious meal on the go. Here's how you can make this easy breakfast treat.

#1 Choosing the right yogurt Selecting the right yogurt is key to making a delicious parfait. Go for plain or vanilla-flavored yogurt to keep the flavors balanced. Greek yogurt is an excellent choice, as it is thicker and creamier, but regular yogurt also works if you prefer a lighter texture. Make sure to check the labels for added sugars, and opt for low-fat or non-fat varieties if you're watching your calorie intake.

#2 Preparing fresh pineapple Fresh pineapple gives your parfait a burst of natural sweetness and tanginess. Pick a ripe pineapple with a sweet aroma and firm skin. Peel, core, and chop the pineapple into bite-sized pieces before layering them with the yogurt. If fresh pineapple is not available, canned ones in natural juice can be used as an alternative.

Advertisement

#3 Adding mint for freshness Mint leaves add an aromatic freshness to your parfait that goes perfectly with the sweetness of the pineapple, and creaminess of the yogurt. Pick fresh mint leaves that are bright green without any signs of wilting or discoloration. Gently wash them under cold water before patting dry with a paper towel. Tear or chop them into small pieces before adding them to your parfait.

Advertisement

Tip 1 Layering your parfait perfectly Layering is key to making an appealing parfait. Start with a layer of yogurt at the bottom of your glass or bowl, followed by some chopped pineapples, and then sprinkle some mint leaves on top. Repeat these layers until you reach near the top of your container, finishing off with a final sprinkle of mint leaves for garnish.