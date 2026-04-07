5-minute recipe: Nutty banana bites

Nutty banana bites are a quick and easy snack that you can whip up in just five minutes. This delightful treat marries the natural sweetness of bananas with the crunch of nuts, giving you a satisfying snack option. Perfect for those busy mornings or an afternoon pick-me-up, these bites are simple to make and require only a handful of ingredients. Here's how you can make them.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make nutty banana bites, you will need ripe bananas, your choice of nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and a sprinkle of cinnamon for flavor. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and can be modified according to taste. The combination of these elements gives you a balanced snack that is both nutritious and delicious.

Step 1 Prepare the bananas Start by peeling two ripe bananas and slicing them into round pieces about one-half inch thick. The ripeness of the bananas is key, as it provides natural sweetness without the need for much added sugar. Make sure each slice is uniform so that they cook evenly when prepared with other ingredients.

Advertisement

Step 2 Add nuts for crunch Next, chop your choice of nuts into small pieces so they can be easily mixed with the banana slices. Almonds or walnuts work well because of their crunchy texture and nutritional benefits, like healthy fats and protein content. Sprinkle the chopped nuts over the banana slices evenly.

Advertisement

Step 3 Sweeten with honey or maple syrup Drizzle a teaspoon of honey or maple syrup over the banana and nut mixture to add extra sweetness. This step is optional, but it enhances the flavor profile by adding a touch of natural sweetness that complements the bananas' taste. Use just enough syrup so that it coats all pieces lightly, without overpowering other flavors.