How to make beetroot hung curd sandwiches

Beetroot hung curd sandwiches are the perfect quick, nutritious breakfast option. They combine the earthy sweetness of beetroot with the creamy tang of hung curd, making for a delicious and healthy start to your day. This combination is not just tasty but also loaded with essential nutrients, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a balanced meal. Here's how you can make these sandwiches.

#1 Selecting fresh ingredients Choosing fresh ingredients is key to making delicious beetroot hung curd sandwiches. Pick firm, unblemished beetroots for their natural sweetness and vibrant color. Fresh hung curd should be creamy and slightly tangy, which will elevate the overall flavor of the sandwich. Whole grain bread is a healthy choice, as it adds fiber and texture. These elements ensure that your sandwich is both nutritious and satisfying.

#2 Preparing the hung curd spread To prepare the hung curd spread, start by draining excess whey from plain yogurt using a muslin cloth or fine sieve for a few hours. This will give you thick hung curd. Mix this with salt, pepper, and finely chopped herbs like mint or coriander for added flavor. This spread provides a creamy base without adding too many calories or fat.

#3 Grating and mixing beetroot Grate fresh beetroot using a box grater or food processor until finely shredded. Mix the grated beetroot with a pinch of salt to enhance its natural sweetness, and let it sit for a few minutes before using it as a filling. The natural juices from the beetroot will help bind it together when spread on bread slices.