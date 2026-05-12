You'll love this chia pear pudding!

Chia pear pudding is a quick and easy breakfast option that combines the goodness of chia seeds with the deliciousness of pears. This five-minute recipe is perfect for those who want a nutritious start to their day without spending too much time in the kitchen. With just a few ingredients, you can prepare a filling meal that will keep you energized and satisfied throughout the morning.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare chia pear pudding, you will need chia seeds, ripe pears, milk or plant-based alternative, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and vanilla extract for flavor. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and make for a healthy combination of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Base mixture Prepare the base mixture Start by mixing two tablespoons of chia seeds with half a cup of milk or plant-based alternative in a bowl. Stir well to ensure that the seeds are evenly distributed in the liquid. Let this mixture sit for about five minutes until it thickens into a gel-like consistency. This step is crucial, as it gives the pudding its signature texture.

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Flavoring Add flavorful elements Once your base mixture has thickened, add one chopped ripe pear to the bowl. Add one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup to sweeten the pudding according to your taste. Finally, add a splash of vanilla extract to enhance the flavor profile further. Mix everything well so that the flavors blend together seamlessly.

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