Healthy breakfast goals? Try beans on toast
What's the story
Baked beans on toast is a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in under five minutes. It combines the protein-rich benefits of baked beans with the carbohydrates of whole grain bread, making it a balanced meal for those busy mornings. This simple dish is not only easy to make, but also provides essential nutrients to kickstart your day.
#1
Choosing the right beans
Selecting the right type of baked beans is key to getting the most out of this breakfast.
Go for options that are low in sugar and sodium to keep it healthy.
Many brands offer organic or reduced-sugar varieties that taste great and are good for you.
Reading labels can help you pick a product that fits your dietary needs.
#2
Opting for whole grain bread
Whole grain bread is a healthier option than white bread as it has more fiber and nutrients.
Fiber helps with digestion and keeps you full longer, making it perfect for breakfast.
Look for loaves with whole grains as the first ingredient to ensure you are getting the most of this wholesome option.
#3
Adding extra flavor with spices
Enhancing your baked beans on toast with spices can elevate its flavor profile without adding extra calories or fat.
A dash of black pepper or some paprika can add depth to the dish.
If you want a hint of sweetness, try adding a small amount of honey or maple syrup, but be mindful of portion sizes to keep sugar intake in check.
Tip 1
Quick preparation tips
To prepare this meal quickly, start by toasting your whole grain bread while heating the baked beans on low heat in a saucepan or microwave-safe bowl.
Once both components are ready, spread the beans evenly over the toast, and add any desired spices before serving immediately for optimal taste and texture.