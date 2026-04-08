This bulgur bowl recipe is quick and nutritious
What's the story
A bulgur breakfast bowl with raisins and almonds is a quick, nutritious way to kickstart your day. This dish combines the wholesome goodness of bulgur wheat with the natural sweetness of raisins and the crunchy texture of almonds. Not only is it easy to prepare, but it also provides a balanced mix of carbohydrates, fiber, and healthy fats. Perfect for busy mornings, this meal can be ready in minutes without compromising on nutrition or taste.
#1
Preparing bulgur wheat
To prepare bulgur wheat, rinse one cup of bulgur under cold water until the water runs clear. Combine it with two cups of boiling water in a bowl, and cover it tightly. Let it sit for about 15 minutes until the grains absorb all the liquid and become fluffy. This simple preparation method ensures that you have a perfect base for your breakfast bowl.
#2
Adding raisins for sweetness
Raisins add natural sweetness to your bulgur breakfast bowl. Add half a cup of raisins to the prepared bulgur wheat, and mix well. The raisins will soften slightly by absorbing some moisture from the bulgur, making them chewy and flavorful. They also provide essential nutrients such as iron and potassium.
#3
Incorporating almonds for crunch
Almonds lend a satisfying crunch to your dish while also being a great source of protein and healthy fats. Roughly chop a quarter cup of almonds, and sprinkle them over your bulgur mixture with raisins. You can either use raw or lightly toasted almonds, depending on your preference for flavor intensity.
Tip 1
Optional toppings for extra flavor
For added flavor, you can sprinkle cinnamon or nutmeg over your breakfast bowl. These spices complement the sweetness of raisins and enhance the overall taste profile, without adding extra calories or sugar content. A drizzle of honey or maple syrup can be added if you prefer more sweetness, but it is completely optional based on personal preference.