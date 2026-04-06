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Love mint? You'll enjoy this breakfast recipe
Try this recipe

Love mint? You'll enjoy this breakfast recipe

By Simran Jeet
Apr 06, 2026
02:43 pm
What's the story

Jowar upma with mint is a quick and healthy breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. Jowar, also called sorghum, is a gluten-free grain loaded with nutrients. Combined with fresh mint, this dish gives you a refreshing start to the day. It is easy to prepare and ideal for those who want a nutritious meal without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Ingredients

Ingredients needed for jowar upma

To prepare jowar upma with mint, you will need jowar flour, water, fresh mint leaves, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and salt. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores, and they make for an inexpensive meal option. The combination of these ingredients gives you a flavorful dish that is both filling and healthy.

Preparation

Step-by-step preparation guide

Start by heating a pan on medium flame and add one tablespoon of oil. Add half a teaspoon of mustard seeds, and let them splutter. Add a few curry leaves for flavor. Gradually add one cup of jowar flour while stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Add water as needed to achieve the desired consistency. Finally, add chopped mint leaves for freshness.

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Nutrition

Nutritional benefits of jowar and mint

Jowar is high in fiber, which helps digestion and keeps you full for longer. It is also rich in iron, which is good for blood health, and B vitamins, which give you energy. Mint not only adds a refreshing taste but also has antioxidants that help fight inflammation. Together, they make a nutritious meal that supports overall health.

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Tips

Tips for enhancing flavor

To enhance the flavor of your jowar upma with mint, consider adding chopped vegetables like carrots or peas for added texture and nutrition. A squeeze of lemon juice can add a tangy zestiness that complements the mint perfectly. Adjust salt according to taste preferences, while ensuring it doesn't overpower other flavors in this delightful breakfast dish.

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