Love roasted chana? You'll enjoy these snacks
What's the story
Roasted chana, or roasted chickpeas, is a versatile and nutritious snack that can be prepared in a jiffy. Packed with protein and fiber, this snack is a healthy alternative to processed ones. With just five minutes, you can prepare delicious roasted chana breakfast snacks that are both satisfying and energizing. Here are some quick ideas to include roasted chana in your morning routine.
Snack 1
Spicy roasted chana mix
For those who love a kick in the morning, try making a spicy roasted chana mix. Simply toss some roasted chana with chili powder, turmeric, and salt. Add a dash of lemon juice for an extra zing. This mix not only satisfies your taste buds but also gives you a good dose of protein to kickstart your day.
Snack 2
Sweet roasted chana delight
If you have a sweet tooth, you can make sweet roasted chana by mixing honey or maple syrup with roasted chana. Add a sprinkle of cinnamon for flavor. This sweet treat will give you an energy boost without the crash of refined sugars.
Snack 3
Savory herb-infused chana
For a savory twist, infuse your roasted chana with herbs like oregano or rosemary. Toss the chana with olive oil and your choice of herbs before roasting them in the oven for a few minutes until crispy. This herb-infused version adds an aromatic touch to your breakfast snack.
Snack 4
Nutty chana combo
Combine roasted chana with nuts like almonds or walnuts for an extra crunch and nutrition boost. Mix them together with some dried fruits like raisins or cranberries for sweetness and variety in texture. This nutty combo offers healthy fats along with protein-rich chickpeas.
Snack 5
Tangy lemon-pepper chana
For a refreshing start to your day, try tangy lemon-pepper chana. Simply mix roasted chana with freshly cracked black pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice. The tangy and spicy notes create a delightful balance, making it a perfect morning snack. It's quick, easy to prepare, and packed with flavors to wake up your senses.