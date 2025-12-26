Love roasted chana? You'll enjoy these snacks

Roasted chana, or roasted chickpeas, is a versatile and nutritious snack that can be prepared in a jiffy. Packed with protein and fiber, this snack is a healthy alternative to processed ones. With just five minutes, you can prepare delicious roasted chana breakfast snacks that are both satisfying and energizing. Here are some quick ideas to include roasted chana in your morning routine.

Snack 1 Spicy roasted chana mix For those who love a kick in the morning, try making a spicy roasted chana mix. Simply toss some roasted chana with chili powder, turmeric, and salt. Add a dash of lemon juice for an extra zing. This mix not only satisfies your taste buds but also gives you a good dose of protein to kickstart your day.

Snack 2 Sweet roasted chana delight If you have a sweet tooth, you can make sweet roasted chana by mixing honey or maple syrup with roasted chana. Add a sprinkle of cinnamon for flavor. This sweet treat will give you an energy boost without the crash of refined sugars.

Snack 3 Savory herb-infused chana For a savory twist, infuse your roasted chana with herbs like oregano or rosemary. Toss the chana with olive oil and your choice of herbs before roasting them in the oven for a few minutes until crispy. This herb-infused version adds an aromatic touch to your breakfast snack.

Snack 4 Nutty chana combo Combine roasted chana with nuts like almonds or walnuts for an extra crunch and nutrition boost. Mix them together with some dried fruits like raisins or cranberries for sweetness and variety in texture. This nutty combo offers healthy fats along with protein-rich chickpeas.