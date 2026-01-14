Zucchini lovers, try this quick and healthy recipe

Sauteed zucchini ribbons with sesame seeds make for a quick and nutritious breakfast option. This simple dish combines the freshness of zucchini with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, giving you a balanced meal that can be prepared in just a few minutes. Ideal for those busy mornings, it provides essential nutrients without taking much time or effort. Here's how you can enjoy this delightful breakfast.

Tip 1 Choosing fresh zucchini Choosing fresh zucchini is the key to a delicious dish. Pick firm, smooth-skinned zucchinis without blemishes or soft spots. Smaller zucchinis are usually sweeter and more tender than larger ones. You can store them in the refrigerator for up to a week to keep them fresh.

Tip 2 Preparing zucchini ribbons To make zucchini ribbons, use a vegetable peeler or mandoline slicer. Slice the zucchini lengthwise into thin strips, resembling pasta ribbons. This technique allows for quick cooking and even absorption of flavors from other ingredients.

Tip 3 Cooking technique Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the zucchini ribbons and saute for two to three minutes until they soften slightly but remain crisp. Stir frequently to ensure even cooking and prevent sticking.

Tip 4 Adding sesame seeds Once the zucchini is cooked, add one tablespoon of sesame seeds for added crunch and flavor. Toasted sesame seeds enhance the nutty taste that complements the natural sweetness of the zucchini. Mix well so that every ribbon is coated with sesame seeds.