Turn that boring lauki into these delicious recipes

Lauki, or bottle gourd, is a versatile vegetable that can be turned into delicious dishes. Not only is lauki a healthy option, but it also makes for a great addition to your meals. Here are five quick lauki dishes that are easy to prepare and packed with flavor. These recipes are perfect for anyone looking to add more vegetables to their diet without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Dish 1 Lauki kofta curry Lauki kofta curry is a popular dish where grated lauki is mixed with gram flour and spices to form small balls (koftas). These are fried and then simmered in a spicy tomato-based gravy. The dish goes well with rice or flatbreads like roti or naan. The koftas soak up the flavors of the gravy while retaining their soft texture.

Dish 2 Lauki sabzi with spices A simple yet flavorful lauki sabzi can be prepared by sauteing diced lauki with onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and turmeric. This quick stir-fry brings out the natural sweetness of lauki while adding an aromatic touch from the spices. It makes for an ideal side dish that goes well with any Indian bread or rice.

Dish 3 Lauki dal soup Lauki dal soup combines lentils and lauki for a nutritious meal. Cooked together with spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves, this soup is both hearty and healthy. The creamy texture from the lentils complements the mild flavor of lauki, making it a comforting dish for any time of the day.

Dish 4 Lauki raita refreshment Lauki raita is a cooling yogurt-based side dish that combines grated lauki with yogurt, mint leaves, and spices like cumin powder. This refreshing raita goes well with spicy main courses by balancing their heat with its coolness. It's an effortless way to add more vegetables into your meal plan without much hassle.