Quick and tasty: 5-minute rice flour pancakes

Rice flour pancakes are a quick and easy breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. These pancakes are gluten-free and require minimal ingredients, making them ideal for those with dietary restrictions or those looking for a fast meal. With the right technique, you can whip up delicious pancakes that are both filling and nutritious. Here's how you can make rice flour pancakes in five minutes.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make rice flour pancakes, you'll need rice flour, water or milk, a pinch of salt, and a little oil or butter for cooking. These basic ingredients are easily available in most kitchens. The rice flour acts as the base of the pancake, while water or milk gives it moisture. Salt enhances the flavor without overpowering the sweetness of any toppings you may choose to add later.

Batter preparation Mix the batter quickly Start by mixing one cup of rice flour with half a cup of water or milk until smooth. Add a pinch of salt to taste. The batter should be thin enough to spread easily on a hot pan, but thick enough to hold its shape when poured. If it's too thick, add more liquid gradually until you reach the desired consistency.

Cooking process Heat your pan efficiently Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and add a little oil or butter to coat the surface evenly. Once hot, pour a small amount of batter onto the pan in a circular motion to form pancakes of desired size. Cook for about one minute on each side until golden brown and slightly crispy around the edges.