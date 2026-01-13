Quick fix: Orange and peanut butter quesadilla

If you're looking for a quick and nutritious breakfast option, try orange and peanut butter quesadilla. This easy-to-make dish combines the sweetness of oranges with the creamy texture of peanut butter, all wrapped in a warm tortilla. Perfect for busy mornings, this quesadilla provides a balanced mix of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. Here's how you can prepare this delightful breakfast treat in no time.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make this quesadilla, you will need flour tortillas, fresh orange slices, creamy peanut butter, and a drizzle of honey (optional). These ingredients are usually available in most kitchens. The combination gives you essential nutrients to kickstart your day. You can also add some cinnamon or a sprinkle of nuts for added flavor and texture if you want.

Filling prep Prepare the filling Start by spreading a generous layer of peanut butter on one side of the tortilla. Next, add thin slices of fresh orange on top of the peanut butter. Make sure the orange slices are evenly distributed so that every bite has a burst of citrus flavor. If you like, drizzle a little honey over the oranges for extra sweetness.

Assembly tips Assemble the quesadilla Fold the tortilla in half so that the peanut butter and orange slices are enclosed inside. Press down gently to secure everything in place. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and place the folded tortilla on it. Cook each side until golden brown and slightly crispy, which should take about two to three minutes per side.