Quick fix: Orange and peanut butter quesadilla
What's the story
If you're looking for a quick and nutritious breakfast option, try orange and peanut butter quesadilla. This easy-to-make dish combines the sweetness of oranges with the creamy texture of peanut butter, all wrapped in a warm tortilla. Perfect for busy mornings, this quesadilla provides a balanced mix of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. Here's how you can prepare this delightful breakfast treat in no time.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make this quesadilla, you will need flour tortillas, fresh orange slices, creamy peanut butter, and a drizzle of honey (optional). These ingredients are usually available in most kitchens. The combination gives you essential nutrients to kickstart your day. You can also add some cinnamon or a sprinkle of nuts for added flavor and texture if you want.
Filling prep
Prepare the filling
Start by spreading a generous layer of peanut butter on one side of the tortilla. Next, add thin slices of fresh orange on top of the peanut butter. Make sure the orange slices are evenly distributed so that every bite has a burst of citrus flavor. If you like, drizzle a little honey over the oranges for extra sweetness.
Assembly tips
Assemble the quesadilla
Fold the tortilla in half so that the peanut butter and orange slices are enclosed inside. Press down gently to secure everything in place. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and place the folded tortilla on it. Cook each side until golden brown and slightly crispy, which should take about two to three minutes per side.
Serving suggestions
Serve and enjoy
Once cooked, remove from heat and cut into wedges for easy serving. This quesadilla can be enjoyed as is or paired with a glass of milk or yogurt for added nutrition. It's not just quick but also versatile; you can customize it with other fruits like bananas or berries if you want.